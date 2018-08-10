FY2018 EPS Estimates for Weight Watchers International, Inc. Raised by DA Davidson (WTW)

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE:WTW) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2018 EPS estimates for Weight Watchers International in a report issued on Tuesday, August 7th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now anticipates that the company will earn $2.97 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.90. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Weight Watchers International’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.20 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $409.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Weight Watchers International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Weight Watchers International from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Weight Watchers International from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Weight Watchers International to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Weight Watchers International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.56.

Shares of Weight Watchers International opened at $77.43 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Weight Watchers International has a twelve month low of $40.93 and a twelve month high of $105.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 3.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Weight Watchers International in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Weight Watchers International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors purchased a new position in Weight Watchers International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Weight Watchers International in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Weight Watchers International in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Other. It offers a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

