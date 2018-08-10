FY2018 EPS Estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS) Lifted by B. Riley

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2018 EPS estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 7th. B. Riley analyst B. Crockett now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $391.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.29 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.05) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SEAS. TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Macquarie upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush set a $24.00 price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SeaWorld Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment opened at $25.62 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 122.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.30. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $26.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $532,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $436,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 458,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 74,293 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $2,808,000. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jack Roddy sold 9,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $179,903.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,662.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates marine-life theme park under the SeaWorld brand in San Diego, Orlando, and San Antonio; Busch Gardens theme parks, which are family-oriented destinations with foreign geographic settings in Tampa and Williamsburg; and water parks under the Aquatica brand name in Orlando, San Antonio, and San Diego.

