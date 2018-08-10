FY2018 EPS Estimates for NIC Inc. (EGOV) Boosted by Barrington Research

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research increased their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of NIC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 6th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.75. Barrington Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for NIC’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of NIC in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of NIC to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. NIC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.80.

NIC opened at $16.60 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . NIC has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.47.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. NIC had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.16%. The company had revenue of $92.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. NIC’s payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGOV. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in NIC by 335.8% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,008,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,416,000 after purchasing an additional 777,250 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in NIC in the 1st quarter worth $9,989,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NIC in the 1st quarter worth $7,580,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NIC by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,754,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,681,000 after purchasing an additional 396,537 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in NIC in the 2nd quarter worth $5,947,000. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

