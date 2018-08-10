FY2018 EPS Estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) Lifted by DA Davidson

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 6th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $4.36 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.35. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

JEC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.85.

Jacobs Engineering Group opened at $72.56 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.45. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12-month low of $49.31 and a 12-month high of $73.90.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Davidson, Jr. sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total transaction of $46,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,357.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.10 per share, for a total transaction of $256,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $981,883.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 251,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,954,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 162,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,345,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 169,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,035,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. It offers project services that include engineering, architectural, interiors, design, planning, and related services, as well as planning, scheduling, procurement, estimating, cost engineering, project accounting and delivery, safety, and other support services.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.