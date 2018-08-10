FY2018 EPS Estimates for CT Real Estate Investment (CRT) Increased by Raymond James

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CT Real Estate Investment in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 7th. Raymond James analyst K. Avalos now anticipates that the company will earn $1.16 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.14. Raymond James also issued estimates for CT Real Estate Investment’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$118.88 million during the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of CT Real Estate Investment in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

