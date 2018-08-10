Fulham Shore PLC (FUL) Insider David M. Page Buys 84,789 Shares of Stock

Fulham Shore PLC (LON:FUL) insider David M. Page purchased 84,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £10,174.68 ($13,171.11).

Fulham Shore opened at GBX 11.75 ($0.15) on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Fulham Shore PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 23 ($0.30).

Get Fulham Shore alerts:

Fulham Shore (LON:FUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported GBX 0.60 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of GBX 0.60 ($0.01). Fulham Shore had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 5.41%.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Fulham Shore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulham Shore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.