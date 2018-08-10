FuelCell Energy Inc (FCEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) to announce sales of $11.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.60 million and the lowest is $10.00 million. FuelCell Energy posted sales of $10.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th.

On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full year sales of $92.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $80.00 million to $101.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $126.14 million per share, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $146.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The energy company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 46.14% and a negative net margin of 37.67%. The firm had revenue of $20.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. B. Riley set a $4.00 target price on shares of FuelCell Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FuelCell Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.20. 12,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,428. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FuelCell Energy has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $2.49. The firm has a market cap of $99.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.66.

In other FuelCell Energy news, Chairman John A. Rolls bought 152,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.31 per share, with a total value of $199,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 317,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,628.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,038 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 37,661 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 258,559 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,979 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 79,572 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,479,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 80,189.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 542,755 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 542,079 shares during the last quarter. 15.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource power plants, a tri-generation distributed hydrogen configuration that generates electricity, heat, and hydrogen for commercial, industrial, government, and utility customers; and fuel cell carbon capture solution for coal or gas-fired power plants.

