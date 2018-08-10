Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $34.88 Million Position in Ferroglobe PLC (GSM)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,070,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 224,658 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Ferroglobe were worth $34,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter worth $2,267,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,446,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,709,000 after purchasing an additional 933,319 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter worth $516,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 421,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 82,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter worth $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ferroglobe opened at $7.52 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Ferroglobe PLC has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.85 and a beta of 1.50.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $560.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.12 million. analysts expect that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ferroglobe from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferroglobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

