Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Acquires 4,817 Shares of Concho Resources Inc (CXO)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,909 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.19% of Concho Resources worth $38,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the first quarter valued at about $84,087,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 16,439.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 393,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,413,000 after purchasing an additional 390,921 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 24.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 939,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $129,951,000 after purchasing an additional 184,263 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,902,069 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,488,577,000 after purchasing an additional 152,112 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 1,140.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 159,147 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $22,919,000 after purchasing an additional 146,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Concho Resources opened at $134.84 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.52 and a beta of 0.95. Concho Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $106.73 and a 1-year high of $163.11.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. Concho Resources had a net margin of 34.13% and a return on equity of 5.37%. Concho Resources’s revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $210.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. KLR Group raised shares of Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Friday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Concho Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.67.

In related news, Director Mark B. Puckett bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.39 per share, with a total value of $268,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,834,818.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

