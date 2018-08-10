freenet (FNTN) Given a €25.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FNTN. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on freenet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. HSBC set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on freenet and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on freenet and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on freenet and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €32.50 ($37.79) price target on freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €26.88 ($31.26).

Shares of FNTN traded down €1.11 ($1.29) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €24.39 ($28.36). The stock had a trading volume of 749,596 shares. freenet has a 12 month low of €3.22 ($3.74) and a 12 month high of €32.92 ($38.28).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The company offers its postpaid and prepaid services under the mobilcom-debitel brand, as well as no-frills services under the klarmobil, freenetMobile, callMobile, and debitel light brands.

