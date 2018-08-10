FREEDOM Bk OF V/SH SH (FDVA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of FREEDOM Bk OF V/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FDVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

FREEDOM Bk OF V/SH SH opened at $11.50 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market cap of $79.76 million, a P/E ratio of 42.39 and a beta of -0.14. FREEDOM Bk OF V/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

FREEDOM Bk OF V/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FDVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.67 million for the quarter.

The Freedom Bank of Virginia provides various banking products and services primarily in the Northern Virginia area. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include consumer loans, such as installment loans, home equity line of credit, and mortgages for purchasing homes or refinancing existing mortgages; and commercial loans, including business installment loans, commercial line of credit, commercial real estate mortgages, and small business administration loans, as well as mortgage services.

