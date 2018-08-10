Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA) PT Set at €90.00 by Nord/LB

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) has been assigned a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective by research analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Commerzbank set a €96.00 ($111.63) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. UBS Group set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €87.69 ($101.96).

Shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde opened at €80.12 ($93.16) on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 1-year low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 1-year high of €97.26 ($113.09).

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

