Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) Holdings Raised by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,972 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $8,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,417 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.8% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,016,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $139,279,000 after acquiring an additional 146,128 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 733,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,454,000 after acquiring an additional 14,313 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.0% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 566,292 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $19,639,000 after acquiring an additional 60,678 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Institutional investors own 46.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $32.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.56. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $45.96.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

Franklin Resources declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 12th that permits the company to repurchase 80,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the closed-end fund to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BEN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.18.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

