Francois Locoh-Donou Sells 2,407 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV) Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.69, for a total transaction of $413,257.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,827.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Francois Locoh-Donou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 2nd, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 3,332 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total transaction of $563,074.68.

On Monday, June 11th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,666 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.13, for a total transaction of $1,180,748.58.

F5 Networks opened at $179.91 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.63 and a 52 week high of $183.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.77.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.05. F5 Networks had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 38.57%. The business had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in F5 Networks by 10.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,070,865 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $874,472,000 after purchasing an additional 481,489 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. lifted its position in F5 Networks by 21.2% during the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,263,975 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $182,783,000 after purchasing an additional 221,067 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in F5 Networks by 4.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 854,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $147,305,000 after purchasing an additional 36,068 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in F5 Networks by 29.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 640,483 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $110,453,000 after purchasing an additional 147,480 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in F5 Networks by 15.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 611,001 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $105,367,000 after purchasing an additional 80,010 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.65.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

