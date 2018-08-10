Francois Barbier Sells 70,278 Shares of Flex Ltd (FLEX) Stock

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) insider Francois Barbier sold 70,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $986,000.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Flex traded down $0.19, hitting $13.73, on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 4,899,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,847,742. Flex Ltd has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Flex had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Flex Ltd will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Flex by 412.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,506,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,596,000 after buying an additional 3,626,538 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new position in Flex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Flex by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 951,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,537,000 after buying an additional 29,913 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Flex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Flex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,914,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,927,000 after buying an additional 34,185 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Standpoint Research upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Flex from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.61.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.