Four Corners Property Trust Inc (FCPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.12 Million

Analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) to post sales of $36.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.54 million to $36.70 million. Four Corners Property Trust reported sales of $33.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full-year sales of $143.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $141.43 million to $145.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $155.74 million per share, with estimates ranging from $150.99 million to $160.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 59.38%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FCPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,298,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,869,000 after purchasing an additional 825,290 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 900,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,168,000 after purchasing an additional 27,059 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 315,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,137,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,587 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $884,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCPT traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $26.01. The stock had a trading volume of 360,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 6.59. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1 year low of $21.28 and a 1 year high of $26.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of -0.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.88%.

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease for use in the restaurant and related food services industry.

