Fortuna Silver Mines (FVI) PT Lowered to C$8.75

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price target decreased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 42.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FVI. CIBC cut their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. National Bank Financial downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Pi Financial cut their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$8.80 to C$8.65 in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th.

FVI opened at C$6.15 on Wednesday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of C$5.13 and a 52 week high of C$7.78.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$89.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$82.53 million. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.04%.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in the Caylloma mine located in southern Peru; and the San Jose mine situated in the state of Oaxaca in southern Mexico.

