Fortive Corp (FTV) Position Raised by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 43.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 591,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 178,614 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.17% of Fortive worth $45,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth $1,817,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 29.8% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 126,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,820,000 after buying an additional 29,118 shares in the last quarter. Busey Trust CO grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.5% during the second quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 93,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,172,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 130.7% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 68,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after buying an additional 39,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saya Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 168.1% during the first quarter. Saya Management LP now owns 315,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,467,000 after buying an additional 197,900 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Barbara B. Hulit sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $1,234,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,206,088.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $446,027.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,495.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,830 shares of company stock worth $2,192,479. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortive opened at $80.24 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.56. Fortive Corp has a twelve month low of $63.97 and a twelve month high of $82.63.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 9.69%.

FTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.11.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

