Fortive Corp (FTV) Position Decreased by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $5,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTV. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Fortive by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Fortive by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 94,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Fortive by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortive alerts:

FTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fortive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Fortive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.11.

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon bought 18,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.80 per share, with a total value of $1,454,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,900,054.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider William W. Pringle sold 6,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $512,101.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,708,031.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,830 shares of company stock worth $2,192,479. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FTV opened at $80.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. Fortive Corp has a 52-week low of $63.97 and a 52-week high of $82.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 16.38%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.69%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.