Forescout Technologies (FSCT) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.12-0.10) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.11). The company issued revenue guidance of $77-80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $78.80 million.Forescout Technologies also updated its FY18 guidance to ($1.02-0.94) EPS.

Forescout Technologies traded down $3.12, reaching $34.74, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 32,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,823. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.17. Forescout Technologies has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $38.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $67.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.57 million. Forescout Technologies’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.31) earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Forescout Technologies will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

FSCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Forescout Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Forescout Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forescout Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Forescout Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Forescout Technologies in a report on Monday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forescout Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.44.

In other news, CFO Christopher Harms sold 16,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total transaction of $79,153.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $103,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,218 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,302. Corporate insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

ForeScout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules, which represent integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services.

