Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (FOMX) SVP Iain Stuart Sells 2,715 Shares of Stock

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX) SVP Iain Stuart sold 2,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $15,421.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

FOMX traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $5.89. The company had a trading volume of 6,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,107. The company has a market capitalization of $233.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.96. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $7.45.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Foamix Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,119.19% and a negative return on equity of 103.64%. research analysts anticipate that Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOMX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,101 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 743,668 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 33,893 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LLC bought a new position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $551,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Sofinnova Ventures Inc bought a new position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. 52.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FOMX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th.

About Foamix Pharmaceuticals

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States and Germany. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a double-blind and dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by staphylococcus aureus, including methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus.

