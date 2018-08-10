FNKOS (FNKOS) Price Reaches $0.10

FNKOS (CURRENCY:FNKOS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 10th. FNKOS has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $165,693.00 worth of FNKOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FNKOS has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. One FNKOS token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00001561 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FNKOS alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015405 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00009437 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000389 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00333641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00193122 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000167 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00013886 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.19 or 0.07968189 BTC.

About FNKOS

FNKOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. FNKOS’s official Twitter account is @FNKOSofficial . The official website for FNKOS is www.foglink.io

FNKOS Token Trading

FNKOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNKOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FNKOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FNKOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FNKOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FNKOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.