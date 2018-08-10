Flushing Financial (FFIC) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Flushing Financial earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the bank an impact score of 47.3893898852351 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FFIC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.50 target price on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flushing Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.10.

FFIC traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.41. 2,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,253. Flushing Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $710.48 million, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $45.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.10 million. equities research analysts expect that Flushing Financial will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flushing Financial news, insider Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 3,300 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $87,318.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,126.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 1,000 shares of company stock worth $25,273 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. The company offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.