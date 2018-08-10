Flowers Foods (FLO) Shares Gap Down to $19.28

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.11, but opened at $19.28. Flowers Foods shares last traded at $19.44, with a volume of 82006 shares.

FLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $24.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Flowers Foods in a report on Monday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $941.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.16 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 2.2% during the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 122,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Piermont Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 2.6% during the first quarter. Piermont Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 28.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 2.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 128,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 208,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery (DSD) and Warehouse Delivery. The DSD segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Wonder, Cobblestone Bread Company, Tastykake, and Dave's Killer Bread brand names.

