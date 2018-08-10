FlappyCoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (FLAP)

FlappyCoin (CURRENCY:FLAP) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. One FlappyCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FlappyCoin has traded 92.9% lower against the dollar. FlappyCoin has a market cap of $542,363.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of FlappyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.24 or 0.00958572 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003630 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004927 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00014674 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00014125 BTC.

FlappyCoin Coin Profile

FLAP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2014. FlappyCoin’s total supply is 115,930,905,882 coins. FlappyCoin’s official website is flappycoins.wordpress.com . FlappyCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealFlappyCoin . The Reddit community for FlappyCoin is /r/flappycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FlappyCoin Coin Trading

FlappyCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlappyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlappyCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlappyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

