Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $38.71 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,734 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $38,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie opened at $95.47 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $149.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $69.47 and a one year high of $125.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 211.78% and a net margin of 20.84%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Bank of America lowered their price target on AbbVie from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 27th. Cowen set a $110.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.88.

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 1,013 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.63 per share, for a total transaction of $99,912.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 17,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $1,749,478.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

