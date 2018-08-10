Five9 (FIVN) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Five9 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Five9 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Five9 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.55.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.58. 63,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,444. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -256.59 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Five9 has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $44.45.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $61.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.42 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gaurav Passi sold 1,547 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $59,884.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,575.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $335,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,964,402 over the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $614,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 552,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,455,000 after acquiring an additional 319,715 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth about $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

