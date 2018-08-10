First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (MCEF) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th.

Shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF traded down $0.11, reaching $17.84, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,754. First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $19.39.

