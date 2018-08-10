First Trust Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,067,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,452 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $44,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IONS. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,142,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,346,000 after buying an additional 38,839 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $961,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 216,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,552,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IONS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.92.

In related news, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $634,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP C Frank Bennett sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,087 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

IONS stock opened at $48.21 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.07 and a fifty-two week high of $65.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 602.63 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.20). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $117.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.22 million. equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.