First Trust Advisors LP Has $42.55 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,123 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Intuitive Surgical worth $42,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,011,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,307,555,000 after buying an additional 62,491 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,399,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $990,678,000 after buying an additional 87,127 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 736,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $303,947,000 after buying an additional 71,464 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 724,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $299,079,000 after buying an additional 127,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 598,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,952,000 after buying an additional 18,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In related news, insider Craig H. Barratt sold 2,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 8,078 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.56, for a total transaction of $3,809,261.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,369 shares of company stock valued at $64,839,897. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $465.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 price objective (up previously from $475.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $513.69.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $522.69 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $309.30 and a 12-month high of $539.30. The company has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a PE ratio of 72.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.74. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $909.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.95 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

Recommended Story: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.