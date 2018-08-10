First Personal Financial Services Sells 933 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

First Personal Financial Services lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $150,000. FSI Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Bellwether Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 30,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $3,502,957.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd A. Combs acquired 13,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $114.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,489,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,726.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “$111.53” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. DZ Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. UBS Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.23.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. opened at $116.88 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $88.08 and a 12-month high of $119.33. The stock has a market cap of $401.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.61%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

