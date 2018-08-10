First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

AG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. TD Securities upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

First Majestic Silver stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $6.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,192,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,034,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.00 and a beta of 0.01. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $8.48.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The mining company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $58.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.79 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 25.47%. equities research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 14.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 63,226 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 99.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,379 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,675 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 14.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,056 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 11,062 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 4.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 288,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the second quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

