First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.25.
AG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. TD Securities upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.
First Majestic Silver stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $6.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,192,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,034,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.00 and a beta of 0.01. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $8.48.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 14.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 63,226 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 99.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,379 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,675 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 14.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,056 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 11,062 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 4.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 288,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the second quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 24.06% of the company’s stock.
About First Majestic Silver
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.
