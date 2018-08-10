First Horizon National Corp (FHN) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in First Horizon National by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in First Horizon National during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in First Horizon National during the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. Timber Hill LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon National during the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon National during the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon National opened at $18.33 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. First Horizon National Corp has a twelve month low of $15.84 and a twelve month high of $20.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.24%.

FHN has been the topic of several research reports. FIG Partners raised First Horizon National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Hovde Group set a $21.00 price objective on First Horizon National and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on First Horizon National from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “$17.03” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on First Horizon National from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “$17.03” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on First Horizon National to $20.00 and set a “$17.03” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

In related news, Director Scott M. Niswonger purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $1,820,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 639,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,637,134.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman D Bryan Jordan purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.76 per share, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 611,832 shares in the company, valued at $10,866,136.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 130,000 shares of company stock worth $2,352,400. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

