First Connecticut Bancorp Inc (FBNK) CFO Gregory A. White Sells 7,340 Shares

First Connecticut Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FBNK) CFO Gregory A. White sold 7,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $231,797.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,250.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

First Connecticut Bancorp traded down $0.10, reaching $31.45, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 351 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13. First Connecticut Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $31.90.

First Connecticut Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $25.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 million. First Connecticut Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 15.83%. equities research analysts expect that First Connecticut Bancorp Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

FBNK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Connecticut Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. BidaskClub lowered First Connecticut Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded First Connecticut Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Connecticut Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. First Connecticut Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Connecticut Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Connecticut Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of First Connecticut Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of First Connecticut Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Connecticut Bancorp by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 6,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

First Connecticut Bancorp Company Profile

First Connecticut Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Farmington Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking, savings, money market savings, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as fixed-rate time deposits.

