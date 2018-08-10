First Choice Bancorp (FCBP) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.30

Press coverage about First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) has trended positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. First Choice Bancorp earned a news sentiment score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 47.7069486200114 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, Hovde Group began coverage on First Choice Bancorp in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

Get First Choice Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FCBP traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.42. 4,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,432. First Choice Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 24th.

In other First Choice Bancorp news, Chairman Peter Hui bought 4,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.12 per share, for a total transaction of $140,358.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pravin Pranav bought 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,555.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,869 shares of company stock worth $199,929 over the last 90 days.

First Choice Bancorp Company Profile

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and small business administration (SBA) and consumer loans, as well as startup funds to entrepreneurs.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for First Choice Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Choice Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.