FireEye (FEYE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “FireEye’s second-quarter results benefited from its Network and Email Security products and revamped pricing policy. The company’s turnaround efforts such as product refreshes, acquisitions and cost optimization are paying off, as reflected in the company’s improving top and bottom lines performance for the past few quarters. Going ahead, a healthy security market, strong product lineup, deal wins and investment plans should boost results in the long run. Additionally, although a shift from product-based to subscription-based business model will have a negative impact on FireEye’s near-term results, we believe that it will lead to more stable revenues in the long run. Nonetheless, shorter-length contracts remain a concern. Though these generally generate higher margins compared with three-year contracts, they adversely impact near-term top-line growth. The stock has underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Get FireEye alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FEYE. BidaskClub cut FireEye from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded FireEye from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on FireEye to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on FireEye from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on FireEye from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.49.

Shares of FEYE stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.08. 1,903,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,620,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 0.36. FireEye has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $19.36.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The information security company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.54 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 25.26% and a negative net margin of 37.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. analysts forecast that FireEye will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Mandia sold 15,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $266,131.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,103,942 shares in the company, valued at $52,611,816.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexa King sold 3,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $55,346.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 450,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,820,078.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,824 shares of company stock worth $337,666. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEYE. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in FireEye in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in FireEye during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in FireEye by 4.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,414 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 7,459 shares during the last quarter. Unterberg Capital LLC boosted its holdings in FireEye by 9.1% during the first quarter. Unterberg Capital LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in FireEye by 656.3% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 120,879 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 104,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. It offers vector-specific appliance, virtual appliance, and cloud-based solutions to detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products, email security solutions, and endpoint security solutions.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FireEye (FEYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.