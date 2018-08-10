Finning International (FTT) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning.

FTT has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upgraded Finning International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from C$36.25 to C$37.50 in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on Finning International from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Finning International from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Finning International from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Finning International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$40.19.

Shares of Finning International traded down C$0.74, reaching C$31.81, during midday trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 389,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,772. Finning International has a 12-month low of C$26.26 and a 12-month high of C$36.48.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.02. Finning International had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.60 billion.

In other Finning International news, insider Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.59, for a total transaction of C$292,233.00. Also, insider Jeff Erdman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.03, for a total value of C$51,045.00. Insiders have sold a total of 10,400 shares of company stock valued at $349,897 over the last 90 days.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, petroleum, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

