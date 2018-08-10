FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $2.12 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77.2% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $132.07 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.74 and a fifty-two week high of $132.79.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.