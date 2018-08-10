FineMark National Bank & Trust Grows Position in Phillips 66 (PSX)

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,617,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,402,124,000 after purchasing an additional 230,582 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,284,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $506,926,000 after purchasing an additional 164,143 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,855,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $369,836,000 after purchasing an additional 263,546 shares in the last quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management LLC now owns 2,222,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $213,216,000 after purchasing an additional 15,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,047,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $196,407,000 after purchasing an additional 26,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PSX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.44.

Shares of Phillips 66 opened at $122.18 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $80.73 and a 52 week high of $123.97. The company has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $29.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 73.06%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

