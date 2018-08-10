Financial Contrast: Harmonic (HLIT) vs. SeaChange International (SEAC)

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) and SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Harmonic and SeaChange International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harmonic 0 2 2 0 2.50 SeaChange International 0 0 3 0 3.00

Harmonic currently has a consensus price target of $5.67, suggesting a potential upside of 8.97%. SeaChange International has a consensus price target of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 39.34%. Given SeaChange International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SeaChange International is more favorable than Harmonic.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.6% of Harmonic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of SeaChange International shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Harmonic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of SeaChange International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Harmonic and SeaChange International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harmonic $358.25 million 1.25 -$82.95 million ($0.54) -9.63 SeaChange International $80.27 million 1.35 $13.49 million $0.11 27.73

SeaChange International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Harmonic. Harmonic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SeaChange International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Harmonic and SeaChange International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harmonic -11.52% -5.68% -2.46% SeaChange International 17.06% -0.37% -0.25%

Risk and Volatility

Harmonic has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SeaChange International has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SeaChange International beats Harmonic on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Edge. The Video segment sells video processing, and production and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media companies, including streaming new media companies. This segment's video processing solutions include network management and application software, and hardware products, such as cloud media processing, broadcast and distribution encoders, contribution encoders, multiscreen transcoders and stream processing systems, multiscreen delivery, decoders and descramblers, and video servers. This segment also provides video-optimized storage systems; and unified video playout and processing software-as-a-service solutions. The Cable Edge segment offers cable edge solutions and related services, including CableOS software-based converged cable access platform solutions; and narrowcast services gateway products primarily to cable operators. The company also provides technical support and professional services, such as maintenance and support, consulting, implementation, program management, technical design and planning, building and site preparation, integration and equipment installation, system testing, and training. Harmonic Inc. sells its products through its direct sales force, as well as through independent resellers and systems integrators. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc. provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform. The company also provides advertising products, such as SeaChange Infusion, an advertising platform to maximize advertising revenue across multiscreen, broadcast, on-demand, and OTT viewing. In addition, it offers Nucleus, a video gateway software that ports to third-party set-top boxes, or other customer on-premises equipment hardware and system on a chip, as well as acts as a hub for various video distribution to any IP-connected device throughout the home, such as tablets, smart phones, and game consoles; and SeaChange NitroX, an user experience product that empower service providers and content owners to optimize live and on-demand video consumption on multiscreen and OTT services. Further, the company provides professional, and maintenance and support services, as well as managed services. It sells and markets its products and services through a direct sales organization, and sales representatives and partners, as well as to systems integrators and value-added resellers. The company serves cable system and satellite operators, as well as telecommunications and media companies. SeaChange International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

