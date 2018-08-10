Financial Analysis: TechTarget (TTGT) vs. CIELO S A/S (CIOXY)

TechTarget (NASDAQ: TTGT) and CIELO S A/S (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get TechTarget alerts:

This table compares TechTarget and CIELO S A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TechTarget 7.95% 7.47% 5.28% CIELO S A/S 35.06% 27.27% 4.92%

58.0% of TechTarget shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of CIELO S A/S shares are held by institutional investors. 27.1% of TechTarget shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TechTarget and CIELO S A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TechTarget 0 2 2 0 2.50 CIELO S A/S 0 1 0 0 2.00

TechTarget presently has a consensus target price of $23.25, suggesting a potential downside of 3.61%. Given TechTarget’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TechTarget is more favorable than CIELO S A/S.

Dividends

CIELO S A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. TechTarget does not pay a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TechTarget and CIELO S A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TechTarget $108.56 million 6.11 $6.80 million $0.24 100.50 CIELO S A/S $3.64 billion 2.88 $1.27 billion N/A N/A

CIELO S A/S has higher revenue and earnings than TechTarget.

Volatility & Risk

TechTarget has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CIELO S A/S has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TechTarget beats CIELO S A/S on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc. provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand marketing, as well as advertising techniques, which enable IT vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate IT decision makers who are researching specific IT purchases. The company offers online services, including IT Deal Alert, core online, demand solutions, brand solutions, and custom content creation. It also operates an integrated content platform that consists of a network of approximately 140 Websites that focus on a specific IT sector, such as storage, security, networking, or business applications. In addition, the company enables registered members to conduct their pre-purchase research by accessing vendor supplied content through a network of Websites. TechTarget, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

About CIELO S A/S

Cielo S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. The company is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions. It also offers services related in the processing means of payments that involve cards, maintenance services, and contacts with merchants for acceptance of credit and debit cards; data transmission services to load fixed or mobile phone credits; software development and licensing of computer programs; electronic transactions processing; IT services for collection and management of accounts payable and receivable; and data processing services and support services to medical companies. The company was formerly known as Companhia Brasileira de Meios de Pagamento and changed its name to Cielo S.A. in December 2009. Cielo S.A. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.