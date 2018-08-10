Financial Analysis: Nymox Pharmaceutical (NYMX) vs. Riot Blockchain (RIOT)

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: NYMX) and Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Nymox Pharmaceutical and Riot Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nymox Pharmaceutical -4,471.04% N/A -1,053.89% Riot Blockchain -2,726.37% -125.99% -97.12%

6.2% of Nymox Pharmaceutical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of Riot Blockchain shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.0% of Nymox Pharmaceutical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Riot Blockchain shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nymox Pharmaceutical and Riot Blockchain, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nymox Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A Riot Blockchain 0 0 1 0 3.00

Riot Blockchain has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.06%. Given Riot Blockchain’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Riot Blockchain is more favorable than Nymox Pharmaceutical.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nymox Pharmaceutical and Riot Blockchain’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nymox Pharmaceutical $220,000.00 824.34 -$13.42 million N/A N/A Riot Blockchain $170,000.00 546.00 -$19.84 million ($2.71) -2.51

Nymox Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than Riot Blockchain.

Risk and Volatility

Nymox Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riot Blockchain has a beta of 2.49, meaning that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Riot Blockchain beats Nymox Pharmaceutical on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207) that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia; and is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile

Riot Blockchain, Inc. focuses on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies, primarily through its cryptocurrency mining operations and other developed businesses, as well as joint ventures, acquisitions, and targeted investments in the sector. Its primary focus is on Bitcoin and general blockchain technology. The company leverages its expertise and network to build and support blockchain technology companies. It builds a cryptocurrency mining operation and operates specialized computers that generate cryptocurrency, primarily Bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling cryptocurrencies; providing accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and developing TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlements, and other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies. As of March 31, 2018, approximately 3,500 of the miners were installed and operating. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc. and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc. in October 2017. Riot Blockchain, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Castle Rock, Colorado.

