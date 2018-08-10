Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in a report issued on Monday, August 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q3 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FRGI. ValuEngine raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. BidaskClub cut Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fiesta Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group opened at $28.75 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 0.54.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $176.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.21 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 108,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 61,163 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $426,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,325,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,512,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,313,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 240,772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after buying an additional 113,234 shares in the last quarter.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer citrus marinated, fire-grilled chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

