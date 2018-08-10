Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.83% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. owns and operates quick-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical(R) and Taco Cabana(R) brand names in the United States. The Company’s Pollo Tropical restaurants offer a wide selection of tropical and Caribbean inspired food. The Taco Cabana restaurants offer a wide selection of fresh Tex-Mex and traditional Mexican food. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FRGI. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Stephens raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiesta Restaurant Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group opened at $28.75 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat . The firm has a market capitalization of $791.68 million, a PE ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 0.54. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $176.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.21 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.41%. Fiesta Restaurant Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRGI. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 92.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer citrus marinated, fire-grilled chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

