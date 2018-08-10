Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 73,048 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (PFF)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 66.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,048 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $6,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1,546.8% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 93,027 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $148,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $163,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF opened at $37.37 on Friday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.52 and a fifty-two week high of $39.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

