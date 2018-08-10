Fiera Capital Corp Lowers Holdings in Semtech Co. (SMTC)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,342 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Semtech were worth $6,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Semtech by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,584,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,237,000 after purchasing an additional 276,394 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Semtech by 51.0% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,722,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,431 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Semtech by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,614,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,034,000 after purchasing an additional 33,456 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Semtech by 4,098.9% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,232,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Semtech by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,213,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,404,000 after purchasing an additional 12,447 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $651,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,430 shares in the company, valued at $5,184,945.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mohan Maheswaran sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $7,483,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,319 shares in the company, valued at $8,946,224.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 313,953 shares of company stock worth $15,542,192. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Semtech in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BWS Financial increased their price objective on Semtech from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. B. Riley increased their price objective on Semtech from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Semtech from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.10.

SMTC opened at $51.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.37. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $51.95.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.33 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications.

