Fiduciary Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 37,388.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 113,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 112,913 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $444.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Sherwin-Williams Co has a fifty-two week low of $326.68 and a fifty-two week high of $450.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 46.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.11%.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.16, for a total value of $380,231.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,372.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John G. Morikis sold 20,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.30, for a total transaction of $9,201,577.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 104,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,085,645.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,171 shares of company stock valued at $12,850,448 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.60.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

