Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $2.21 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (DHR)

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth $103,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $107,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $111,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 150.3% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Danaher to $107.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.31.

In related news, insider Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 104,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.88, for a total value of $10,688,536.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,163,503.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 1,080 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.32 per share, with a total value of $110,505.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,827,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,036,150.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,875 shares of company stock valued at $20,246,147. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Danaher opened at $101.71 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $78.97 and a one year high of $106.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 13.84%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

