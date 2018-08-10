Fiduciary Trust Co. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 890.2% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,160,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,700 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16,125.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 808,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 803,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $96,115,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,337,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,402,000 after purchasing an additional 565,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 21,402.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 532,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,103,000 after purchasing an additional 529,934 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $162.87 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $140.54 and a 52 week high of $164.17.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

