Fidelity Southern (LION) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.03

News coverage about Fidelity Southern (NASDAQ:LION) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Fidelity Southern earned a coverage optimism score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 48.1092418913927 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

LION stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,469. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $647.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.97. Fidelity Southern has a twelve month low of $20.28 and a twelve month high of $27.05.

Fidelity Southern (NASDAQ:LION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $73.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.50 million. Fidelity Southern had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 13.68%. sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity Southern will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Fidelity Southern’s payout ratio is 36.64%.

LION has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered Fidelity Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidelity Southern from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Fidelity Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $26.00 price objective on Fidelity Southern and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd.

About Fidelity Southern

Fidelity Southern Corporation operates as the holding company for Fidelity Bank that provides financial products and services primarily for individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company accepts noninterest-bearing demand and interest-bearing demand accounts, including money market accounts and savings deposits; and time deposits.

